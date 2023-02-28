THE glint in Pete Gilford's eyes shows that he is determined to do well in his chosen sport.
The athlete from Ulladulla's CrossFit Huey is poised to finish up high up the leader-board in a prestigious CrossFit Open competition.
Currently, he is ranked fifth in Australia and fifth in the Oceania Region with one more round to go.
He hopes to finish at number one.
"I will have to work hard to finish number one and listen to my coach Mel Van Antwerpen," he said.
Coach Mel also explained a bit more about the event.
"Pete is in the CrossFit Open, which is a worldwide event held every year," she said.
"This is my 13-year of competing and Pete's first year."
She said almost 300 000 people were competing in this worldwide event.
"It's one of the most inclusive sporting events in the world," she said.
One workout is released every week which all the athletes like Pete do and then their scores are lodged online.
"At the moment Pete is not only fifth in Australia, but fifth in the Oceania region," Mel said.
The last workout is released this Friday March 3.
"If anyone wants to see Pete compete then you are invited down here at CrossFit Huey from 4pm on Friday," Coach Mel said.
Pete won't get much of a chance to prepare for the actual workout as it comes out on Friday but all the other athletes are in the same situation.
He is looking forward to Friday and is confident that he will do well.
His wife Lusa and Wes Holmes from Limitless Support will be cheering him on.
Mel and Wes have formed a partnership to make CrossFit more available to a wider range of people in the Shoalhaven.
Meanwhile, if Pete qualifies top five in Australia - he will move up a division and will take on other challenges with his normal gusto.
Pete trains two days a week at CrossFit Huey, but fits in playing tenpin bowls and going to the gym.
The Ulladulla resident has been doing CrossFit for well over a year now and is well known in the area for his past sporting achievements which includes representing NSW in the Special Olympics Australia Games.
"I do love CrossFit and I do love competing," he said about his now main sporting focus.
He is also a talented tennis player, runner and swimmer.
Pete, being an elite athlete, also tries to watch what he eats and drinks.
Mel loves coaching Pete.
"Pete is the ideal athlete to coach - he does what he is told when he is told to do it without question," Mel said.
"You actually have to tell Pete to slow down, stop and take a break. He is fantastic and we love having Pete in here."
The 42-year-old is also competing against many younger athletes.
