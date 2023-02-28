Local schools are being encouraged to commemorate and learn about the service of Vietnam War veterans through an annual awards competition.
The theme of the ANZAC Day Schools' Awards this year helps mark 50 years since the end of Australia's involvement in the Vietnam War.
Federal Member for Gilmore Fiona Phillips said the NSW South Coast has a large and proud community of Vietnam veterans, and the awards are an excellent opportunity for local students to learn their stories.
"In the immediate aftermath of the war, our Vietnam veterans didn't always receive the acknowledgement for their service and sacrifice that was so deserved," Mrs Phillips said.
"This is a meaningful opportunity for schools and students to connect with local Vietnam veterans to gain a personal understanding of Australia's wartime past.
"There are great prizes on offer, and I am looking forward to schools across the NSW South Coast sharing how their students learn about and honour those who served Australia and our allies during the Vietnam War."
The ANZAC Day Schools' Awards is an annual national competition that honours the service and sacrifice of Australians who have served in conflicts and peacekeeping operations, and inspires students to find out more about our military history.
Entries close on May 31 and for more information, including prizes and entry requirements, visit the Department of Veterans Affairs' Anzac Portal.
