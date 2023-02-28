Milton Ulladulla Times
Liberal candidate for South Coast Luke Sikora welcomes Milton/Ulladulla health funding announcement

February 28 2023 - 5:00pm
Liberal candidate for South Coast Luke Sikora welcomes Milton/Ulladulla health funding announcement. Picture supplied

Patients in the Milton-Ulladulla region requiring a CT scan will no longer need to be transported outside the area, with Liberal candidate for South Coast Luke Sikora welcoming plans for a new medical imaging facility.

