Patients in the Milton-Ulladulla region requiring a CT scan will no longer need to be transported outside the area, with Liberal candidate for South Coast Luke Sikora welcoming plans for a new medical imaging facility.
"It is a considerable investment into the health of locals and means doctors will have state of the art equipment to make a diagnosis," Mr Sikora said.
"Having Minister Brad Hazzard here recently to make this significant announcement shows the Perrottet Liberal Team's commitment to healthcare on the South Coast.
"These investments are only possible from the NSW Government's strong financial record and long term plan to keep our state moving forward."
Mr Sikora also welcomed investment into the master planning for Milton Ulladulla Hospital.
"This funding is part of the continued investment in health services across South Coast so patients can feel comfortable that they receive the best possible care," he said.
Health Minister Brad Hazzard said a purpose-built facility at Milton will house the new CT scanner as part of a $7.5 million investment to deliver new and expanded services.
"This commitment under a re-elected NSW Liberals and Nationals Government is about bringing the best health services closer to home for the community," Mr Hazzard said.
"Having a new CT scanner on-site will not only save patients a trip to Nowra but importantly, it will help doctors make a fast, accurate and earlier diagnosis to begin treatment, which can result in improved patient outcomes."
A CT scan is painless, state-of-the-art medical imaging that can identify a wide range of clinical problems and may eliminate the need for exploratory surgery and biopsies.
In addition to the new CT scanner and medical imaging facility, $1.5 million of the allocated funding will go towards upgrading the Community Cancer Services Centre.
Mr Hazzard said a further $500,000 of the total $7.5 million investment earmarked for the region, will also see master planning commence for the Milton Ulladulla Hospital.
"These three complementary health initiatives are a win for the local community which is growing in size and welcoming more holiday makers every year," Mr Hazzard said.
"Undertaking master planning of the hospital site will ensure the Local Health District can identify health service requirements needed to support the community into the future."
Member for South Coast Shelley Hancock welcomed the investment and said it is a hallmark of the Liberal and Nationals Government, future-proofing the health system.
