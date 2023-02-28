WHEN it comes to the maternity issue at Milton Hospital Liza Butler, the NSW Labor candidate for the South Coast, is clear about her party's plans
"My community has been advocating for the return of birthing services for the past seven years," she said
"I'm proud to be part of a Chris Minns Labor team that listens to regional communities and takes action.
"Under a Labor Government, not only will we have overdue upgrades, we will see babies born in Milton once again."
A Minns Labor Government will return birthing services to Milton Hospital as a priority if elected.
This will coincide with upgrades to the hospital and includes a CT scanner for the Milton Ulladulla region to ensure patients no longer need to be transported outside of the area, while $1.5 million will also go towards upgrading the Community Cancer Services Centre.
Dr Michael Holland, Member for Bega, supports the plans to return birthing services to Milton Hospital.
"I have seen the consequences to women and their babies of the closure of maternity services in Milton-Ulladulla," Dr Holland said
"Hours of driving on country roads in labour and transfers to maternity units far from home.
"It was easy for the NSW Liberal National government to close rural maternity services. It will be difficult to reopen them, but Labor is committed to doing so.
"These services need to start with the restitution of anaesthetic and surgical services."
NSW Shadow Minister for Health, Ryan Park, said Labor's announcement was "an essential investment in needed healthcare services for the South Coast".
"Labor will ensure this infrastructure is delivered, what's more, we will ensure we have the workforce to staff it," the Shadow Minister said.
