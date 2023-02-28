Milton Ulladulla Times
Treading Lightly's Clean Up Australia Day event at Mollymook Beach

Updated March 1 2023 - 10:35am, first published 10:28am
Treading Lightly's Clean Up Australia Day event at Mollymook Beach. Picture supplied

The Treading Lightly Tidy team invites community members to join them this Sunday [March 5] for their Clean Up Australia Day event.

