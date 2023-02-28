The Treading Lightly Tidy team invites community members to join them this Sunday [March 5] for their Clean Up Australia Day event.
The clean-up will focus on cleaning up Mollymook Beach and Treading Lightly, a Milton based grass roots environmental group, hopes you spare an hour to help the environment.
The clean up goes from 9.30am to 10.30am and the meeting spot is the basketball courts at Mollymook Beach.
"Come along and meet other caring community members, contribute as much or as little as they can, gloves and bags supplied," a spokesperson said.
"This will be a great opportunity to get out, get some fresh air with your loved ones and do something positive for the environment."
Read More:
A recent report shows why these community-based clean-ups are so important.
Clean Up Australia's 2022 National Rubbish Report reveals that plastics account for 63 percent of the rubbish items removed from our parks, schools, bushland, creeks, beaches and roadways, indicating a 17 percent increase from 2021.
The report brings to the forefront one of the great challenges facing Australia's recycling industry, soft plastics rose by seven percent, hard plastics by five percent and polystyrene by five percent compared to 2021, with single-use plastics such as plastic bottles, takeaway containers, food packaging and lids making up 25 per cent of all reported rubbish.
Can't make it this month? The Treading Lightly Tidy team meet on the first Sunday of every month.
For clean up locations, follow us on socials @TreadingLightlyInc or become a member https://tlinc.org.au/become-a-member/ to receive regular email news and opportunities to get involved.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.