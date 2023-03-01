TWO teams from the Mollymook Outriggers Club did well at the Sydney Harbour Challenge - a gruelling over 22-kilometre event held last weekend.
The club's men's team came 13th from 61 teams and placed second in their division
The outriggers' women's team came 16th from 45 teams and placed third in their division.
Damian Staunton, Damian Searle, Paul Watkins, Murray Mullholland, Dion Carter and Ty Graham formed the men's team, while Debra Staunton, Leesa Osborne, Sue Sproule, Tracy Holt, Tracy Rutter and Samantha Jaensch paddled in the women's team
The racing was fierce and the conditions tough, windy and choppy with a lot of other traffic on the harbour.
Mollymook Outriggers Club also had a member Chris Berry racing with Port Hacking Club - that particular team won their division in the Golden Masters category.
It is likely that crew has qualified for the World Championships in Samoa later this year, but that is still to be confirmed.
Chris also competed on Friday in the OC1 category 12-kilometres and placed seventh in his division, [Senior Masters] and 37th out of 53 competitors.
Meanwhile, the Mollymook Outriggers will be hosting its annual regatta on Saturday, March 25, setting off from the Ulladulla Harbour followed by a special dinner at Ocean Vibe to celebrate the club's 20th anniversary.
The club hopes to welcome past and present members along with visiting paddlers to a great evening, good food, live local music and most importantly fun - see details below.
The Mollymook Outriggers' season will culminate with State Titles, hosted by Port Hacking Club in April, before our crews head to Mooloolaba at the end of May for nationals.
