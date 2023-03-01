Sweet As is the semi-autobiographical feature debut from Nyul Nyul/Yawuru woman Jub Clerc. Set in remote Pilbara country in Western Australia, the uplifting coming-of-age road movie explores unconventional friendships, first crushes and finding who you are on the road less travelled - and stars Tasma Walton, Mark Coles Smith, Carlos Sanson Jr and Shantae Barnes-Cowan. Sweet As was the winner of the NETPAC Award at Toronto International Film Festival and the Blackmagic Design Australian Innovation Award at Melbourne International Film Festival.