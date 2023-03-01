SOUTH Coast cinema lovers are in for a treat as the Travelling Film Festival [TFF] returns to Ulladulla's Arcadia Twin Cinemas from March 10 to12 March and tickets are now on sale.
The diverse and acclaimed program of films curated for South Coast audiences represents the highest class of world cinema from the likes of Belgium, Poland, South Korea, the UK and the US.
Showcasing eight carefully selected feature films, one fascinating documentary and three impressively realised short films, prepare to spend your weekend enraptured by the big screen.
Tickets to TFF Ulladulla are now on sale now.
With a Flexipass and Full Subscription, patrons can watch the whole program and save up to 30 per cent.
For more information and bookings, please visit: sff.org.au/tff/program/ulladulla.
Opening Night is the Cannes Palme d'Or 2022 winner, Ruben stlund's (Force Majeure, The Square, SFF 2017) Triangle of Sadness, nominated for three Oscars including Best Picture.
Triangle of Sadness is a hilarious, biting, stomach-churning satire on the mega-rich, about a motley crew on a luxury cruise captained by an alcoholic Marxist.
Travelling Film Festival Manager Lisa Kitching said they are thrilled to be returning to Ulladulla in March with such a remarkable set of films for audiences to experience.
Closing Night features the Oscar-nominated, Sydney Film Prize Winner and Cannes Grand Prix Winner Close from Lukas Dhont (Girl, SFF 2018) while another program highlight is Broker, the newest film from Japanese master Kore-eda Hirokazu (Shoplifters, SFF 2018).
"It's tough to recommend one film over another amidst a program of such calibre, so have a browse and book whatever spikes your interest. Whatever you choose, it won't disappoint," Lisa said.
Among the nine films screening in Ulladulla, six premiered at Cannes Film Festival including Caméra d'Or Winner War Pony.
A grippingly meditative debut from directors Riley Keough and Gina Gammell, War Pony follows several characters living on South Dakota's Pine Ridge Reservation to explore the concept of belonging.
Direct from the Cannes Competition, where Song Kang-ho (Parasite, SFF 2019) won the Best Actor Award, Broker also stars K-Pop star Ji-eun Lee better known as IU, and Doona Bae (Sense8).
Polish master Jerzy Skolimowski's bold new Cannes Jury Prize-winning, Oscar-nominated drama Eo follows a nomadic donkey as it experiences the best and worst mankind has to offer.
Aftersun stars Academy Award Best Actor Nominee Paul Mescal (The Lost Daughter, Normal People), who shines in this superb and searingly emotional Cannes-winning portrait of a father-daughter relationship, directed by Charlotte Wells.
Sweet As is the semi-autobiographical feature debut from Nyul Nyul/Yawuru woman Jub Clerc. Set in remote Pilbara country in Western Australia, the uplifting coming-of-age road movie explores unconventional friendships, first crushes and finding who you are on the road less travelled - and stars Tasma Walton, Mark Coles Smith, Carlos Sanson Jr and Shantae Barnes-Cowan. Sweet As was the winner of the NETPAC Award at Toronto International Film Festival and the Blackmagic Design Australian Innovation Award at Melbourne International Film Festival.
Fresh from the Venice International Film Festival, The Son stars Hugh Jackman in a Golden Globe-nominated performance alongside Laura Dern, Vanessa Kirby and Anthony Hopkins in this laceratingly painful drama of familial fear and loathing.
Winner of Best Film at Venice - only the second documentary to take top prize - All the Beauty and the Bloodshed is directed by Academy Award-winning documentary filmmaker Laura Poitras (Citzenfour). It follows the inimitable artist and activist Nan Goldin and the fall of the Sackler pharmaceutical dynasty.
The Travelling Film Festival is also proud to present three Australian short films from 2022's Sydney Film Festival. Steve Anthopoulos's charming comedy Voice Activated, from SFF's Screenability program, features the voices of Sam Neil and Becky Lucas.
Short film Tangki (Donkey), winner of the Yoram Gross Animation Award and AFTRS Craft Award at SFF 2022, is directed by Jonathan Daw and Tjunkaya Tapaya OAM. Three Anangu women of different generations tell the story of how donkeys came to be valuable friends and helpers in the desert communities in the APY lands of northern South Australia. Twenty artists of the Tjanpi Desert Weavers used desert grasses, wool and raffia to create the delightful puppets, set and props of this stop-motion short film.
The Moths Will Eat Them Up, from Luisa Martiri and Tanya Modini, unfolds as a woman's ordinary train ride home at night turns into a terrifying game of cat and mouse with a stranger.
