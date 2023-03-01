TWO special announcements will be among the many highlights of the 2023 Milton Show which starts on Friday, March 3 and runs to Saturday, March 4 at the Milton Showground.
The Teen Young Woman of the Year and Young Woman of the Year will be announced at the show on Saturday from 2pm.
Elise Irvine, Darcy Tay, Baylee Cooper Peta Shea and Abbey Montgomery are this year's Young Women of the Year entrants.
Five amazing young women are also in the running to be named the Milton Show Teen Young Woman of the Year competition.
The Milton Show Teen Young Woman of the Year entrants, Lacey, Jamaica-Rose, Hannah, Maya and Freya recently attended an afternoon tea, an interview and were given some insightful information from the reigning Teen Young Woman of the Year Annie-Maree Martin.
The girls will attend the Milton Show and will participate in stewarding and getting behind the scenes helping at this year's show.
Meanwhile, Brittany Anderson, last year's Milton Show Society Young Woman of the Year says both competitions gives the entrants some amazing opportunities.
"The Young Woman of the Year is so much more than a competition, it is an amazing opportunity for young women to build self-confidence, make new friends and share their passion for the Milton/Ulladulla community," she said.
"You do not have to be involved in the show or have an agricultural background to enter the competition. It is just about getting an amazing group of young women together to talk about the community of which we all belong to.
"I would recommend the teen young woman and young woman of the year competition to anyone who is proud to be a member of this area and would like to develop new skills and gain lifelong friendships."
Go to https://miltonshowsociety.com/ for more information.
