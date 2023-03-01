Milton Ulladulla Times
Home/News/Local News

Milton Show starts on Friday, March 3 to Saturday, March 4 at the Milton Showground.

Updated March 1 2023 - 2:39pm, first published 2:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Milton Show Teen Young Woman of the Year entrants, Lacey, Jamaica-Rose, Hannah, Maya and Freya recently attended an afternoon tea, an interview and were given some insightful information from the reigning Teen Young Woman of the Year Annie-Maree Martin. Picture supplied

TWO special announcements will be among the many highlights of the 2023 Milton Show which starts on Friday, March 3 and runs to Saturday, March 4 at the Milton Showground.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Ulladulla news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.