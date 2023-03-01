South Coast anglers can take part in the Fisheries Research Angler Project being run by the NSW Department of Primary Industries.
Fisheries are seeking donations of frames from various species for a research program.
If you catch and keep any mulloway, kingfish, snapper, pearl perch, dusky or blue spotted flathead, Spanish or spotted mackerel the DPI asks you to please remember to make the most of your catch and donate the frames for research.
The fish don't need to be trophy specimens as the researchers are looking for all legal size classes.
Data collected by this program will contribute towards ensuring continued quality recreational fishing opportunities for mackerel and other key species into the future.
McCallum's Tackle World South Nowra, Compleat Angler Batemans Bay, Tuross Boatshed and Cafe, Ocean Hunt Complete Angler Narooma, Bermagui Bait and Tackle and Boss Outdoor Merimbula are the South Coast drop-off points.
