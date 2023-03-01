Milton Ulladulla Times
Home/News/Local News

NSW Department of Primary Industries' Fisheries Research Angler Project

Updated March 1 2023 - 3:49pm, first published 3:37pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
NSW Department of Primary Industries' Fisheries Research Angler Project. Picture supplied

South Coast anglers can take part in the Fisheries Research Angler Project being run by the NSW Department of Primary Industries.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Ulladulla news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.