The Milton Show Society committee, when planning for this year's event, looks to have one thing on their minds - fun.
The show starts tomorrow [Friday March 2] at the Milton Showground and finishes on Saturday March 3 with heaps of great things to see and do.
Here is a snippet of what is on offer ......
Friday
8am Horse Dressage - Dressage Arena
11am Open Bush Poetry Speaking - Bar Marquee
1pm Grand Parade - Main Arena 11.00am Stewart Bryant Whip-cracking - Kids Zone
1.30pm Official Opening of the 2023 Show - Stage
1.30pm Pet Show - Dog Show Ring
2.pm Pig Races - Near Dog Show Ring
Saturday
9.30am Woodchopping - Woodchopping Arena
12pm Pig Races - Near Dog Show Ring
2pm Beer & Wine Tasting - Pavilion Vestibule
2pm Show Ambassadors Announcement - main stage
The show society wants to clear up some confusion regarding parking, Plan B services, assessment rides and free entertainment.
There IS parking available as usual in the paddock next to the showground and throughout the local streets of Milton - same as previous years.
There IS also the option to call Plan B Passenger Services Ulladulla and engage their awesome team to drop you to and from the show from your chosen destination for a fee.
Their number is 0433 550 780.
There IS amusement rides at this year's show. The ride company is offering three hours of unlimited rides for $35/pp or a single ride for $8. Purchase all ride tickets on the day at the show - direct from the amusement company.
There IS definitely LOADS of free and wonderful fun and entertainment inside the 2023 Milton Show and everyone in the volunteer committee sincerely hopes you come along and enjoy the show!
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.