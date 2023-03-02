Milton Ulladulla Times
Shoalhaven City Council's Conjola recovery donation survey

Updated March 2 2023 - 11:15am, first published 11:10am
A new boat launching facility was built on the shores of Lake Conjola as part of the recovery process. Picture supplied

Shoalhaven City Council is seeking community feedback about how funds donated to the Conjola community after the 2019/2020 Black Summer bushfires should be spent.

