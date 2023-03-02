Shoalhaven City Council is seeking community feedback about how funds donated to the Conjola community after the 2019/2020 Black Summer bushfires should be spent.
A total of $370,000 is held in trust by council on behalf of the Conjola community and now council wants the community to have a say in its use.
Council and the Conjola Community Association would like to hear from you about how the funds should be spent.
To find out more, and to have your say, complete the Online Survey.
Hard copies are also available for collection at the City Administration Centre in Nowra (36 Bridge Road, Nowra) and the Ulladulla Branch Office (14 Deering St, Ulladulla).
This survey closes at 11.59pm on Sunday, March 26 2023.
Immediately after the fires, the Conjola Community Recovery Association [CCRA] began working to support the community's recovery.
The CCRA engaged TAKT Studio for Architecture to develop a series of draft master plans for the area.
These draft plans are known as the Conjola Connected Communities Masterplan and Draft Yooralla Bay Concept Plan.
Community consultation was undertaken, and the draft plans were presented to Shoalhaven City Council for endorsement.
Councillors chose not to adopt the plans in full, but some components of the plans did receive broad community support.
So far, improvements have been made to Hoylake Grove Reserve (majority grant funded).
These include:
A new boat launching facility was built on the shores of Lake Conjola, accessed from Havilland Street in Conjola Park.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.