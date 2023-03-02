Kevin Hodge is not doubt still smiling after his special and exciting day on the golf course.
The Mollymook Beachside Veteran golfer scored his first ever, hole-in-one on the seventh hole; winning himself a box of one dozen golf balls. Congratulations Kevin.
Also on offer was the March Monthly Medal that was vied for by 63 Beachside Veteran golfers in a single stableford event.
Clear winner of the day and the Medal, was John Amer with 25 points while second place went to Kevin Hodge with 22 points, in a countback from third placed Roger Pullinger, while Graeme Sullivan came fourth with 21 points in a five-way countback from Michael Peacock, Anthony Reeson, Lonnie Hodder and Michael Heighway, who all missed out on a placing.
Nearest-the-pin's were awarded to Roger Pullinger on both the secondand the ninth, and David Wardleworth on the sixth.
Balls were given out for scores down to 17 points on a count-back, while the six ball wildcard was won by Stig Andersson, so reverts back to 2 balls next week.
Next week [March 8] golfers will again contest a single stableford.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.