THE Ulladulla Library continues to be a vibrant and friendly place which offer much more than books to read.
Here is what the library has to offer this month - and yes there is something for everyone.
Monthly Movies at Ulladulla Library
Wednesday, March 15 2023 from 2pm to 4pm
83 year old Edie believes that it is never too late - packing an old camping bag, leaving her life behind and embarking on an adventure she never got to have.
Bookings can be made online at shoalhavenlibraries.com.au/events or call the library on 4444 8820.
Mums and Dads and Bubs Movie morning
Wednesday, March 22 10am to 12pm
Come along and enjoy a movie for the big people with a play area for the little people. Be entertained by George Clooney and Julia Roberts on their travels to Bali to stop their daughter from making the same mistake they think they made 25 years ago. Bookings can be made online at shoalhavenlibraries.com.au/events or call the library on 4444 8820
Family History Society - Ulladulla Library
Friday, March 24 from 10am to 11am
Hear from our local family history society about an early pioneer family who settled at Durras South. Bookings can be made online at shoalhavenlibraries.com.au/events or call the library on 4444 8820
Author Talk: Bill "Swampy" Marsh
Monday, March 27 from 2pm to 3pm
Sit back, relax, and enjoy Bill's stories and songs. Presented with a touch of magic, a dollop of dry Australian humour, and a splash of fun. Bookings can be made online at shoalhavenlibraries.com.au/events or call the library on 4444 8820
Book Sale - Ulladulla Library
Wednesday, March 19 9,30am to 4.30pm
Come along to Ulladulla Library and pick up a bargain. There will be plenty of pre-loved library books for sale across fiction, non-fiction, adult and junior titles. Books are $1 each, fill your own bag for $5, OR Buy a library bag and fill it up for $10
Art Series - Portrait Demonstration with Glenn Kilby
Thursdays in March [not the 16th] from 10.30am to 12.30pm.
Come and join us as artist, Glenn Kilby, from the Millhouse Art Gallery demonstrates his portrait sketching techniques. Bring along your own drawing supplies and a black and white photo if you'd like to follow along and participate as Glenn demonstrates. Bookings can be made online at shoalhavenlibraries.com.au/events or call the library on 4444 8820.
