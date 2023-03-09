THE Lake Conjola Raft Race will splash out this Saturday [March 11] from 10am to 3pm at The Leaning Oak, 485 The Lake Entrance Road Lake Conjola. The Leaning Oak supported this event last year by providing their beautiful property as the venue and once again are supporting the raft race. No doubt the entrants have all their rafts ready and hopefully, they will all float. Apart from the raft race, there is much to see and do. The Conjola Stingrays Outrigger Canoe Club will do a demonstration and provide the community with the opportunity to have a go at outrigger canoeing. The Vintage Car Club will be joining us again with their display. The Lake Conjola Rural Fire Service will be cooking up some sausage sandwiches and the fire truck will also be on display and volunteers will be available to speak to anyone who would like to chat. There will be some great activities for the children - the very talented and well-liked Kelamac Face painting will be back again. Bunnings Ulladulla are joining the community and will be providing some great craft activities for the kids. Lola the Leopard will be attending and getting the audience involved in juggling and hula hoop workshops. There will also be running a donut-eating competition supported by the Lions Club. The Braggs and Met Fa'oa will be donating their time and talent between 1pm to 3pm. This event has been supported by Vinnies and the Foundation for Rural and Regional Renewal [FRRR]. The event has financial support from Ben Guise Electrical and Conjola Electrical and Solar, Compleat Angler, Great Outdoors Outfitters, Seachange Holiday Park Conjola, Ingenia Holiday Park Lake Conjola, Ulladulla Bunnings, Super Cheap Auto, Your tech hub, Toyworld/Sportspower, Bakers Delight Ulladulla and Ship Shape.

