Updated March 9 2023 - 12:36pm, first published 12:30pm
THE Lake Conjola Raft Race will splash out this Saturday [March 11] from 10am to 3pm at The Leaning Oak, 485 The Lake Entrance Road Lake Conjola.

Walking group

From March 10

Join the Heart Foundation's Happy Feet walking groups on one of more of these walks. The upcoming Happy Feet Walks are: Friday March 10: Meet at Dunn Lewis Centre carpark. Walk to Ovals or alternate walk. Monday March 13: Meet at Leisure Centre carpark. Walk wildflower tracks and trails. Tuesday March 14: Meet at Lion Park shelter shed Burrill. Walk to be decided on the day. Wednesday March 15: Meet at Ulladulla harbour next to Marine Rescue. Walk the harbour foreshore. Thursday March 16: Meet at Lighthouse Oval carpark. Walk to Lighthouse via road or tracks. Friday March 17: Meet at Lion Park shelter shed Burrill. Walk to be decided on the day. Meet at 7:50am at the locations listed.

