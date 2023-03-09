Join the Heart Foundation's Happy Feet walking groups on one of more of these walks. The upcoming Happy Feet Walks are: Friday March 10: Meet at Dunn Lewis Centre carpark. Walk to Ovals or alternate walk. Monday March 13: Meet at Leisure Centre carpark. Walk wildflower tracks and trails. Tuesday March 14: Meet at Lion Park shelter shed Burrill. Walk to be decided on the day. Wednesday March 15: Meet at Ulladulla harbour next to Marine Rescue. Walk the harbour foreshore. Thursday March 16: Meet at Lighthouse Oval carpark. Walk to Lighthouse via road or tracks. Friday March 17: Meet at Lion Park shelter shed Burrill. Walk to be decided on the day. Meet at 7:50am at the locations listed.
.
South Coast cinema lovers are in for a treat as the Travelling Film Festival [TFF] returns to Ulladulla's Arcadia Twin Cinemas from March 10 to March 12 and tickets are now on sale. The diverse and acclaimed program of films curated for South Coast audiences represents the highest class of world cinema from the likes of Belgium, Poland, South Korea, the UK and the US. Showcasing eight carefully selected feature films, one fascinating documentary and three impressively realised short films, prepare to spend your weekend enraptured by the big screen. Tickets to TFF Ulladulla are now on sale now. With a Flexipass and Full Subscription, patrons can watch the whole program and save up to 30 per cent. For more information and bookings, please visit: sff.org.au/tff/program/ulladulla.
Markets
March 12
The Ulladulla Marine Rescue unit is all set to host it market on Sunday March 12 at the Ulladulla Wharf from 8am to 1pm. Lots of great stalls, featuring local produce, craft creations and more will be there for you to enjoy. Grab a coffee and wander the stalls.
THE Lake Conjola Raft Race will splash out this Saturday [March 11] from 10am to 3pm at The Leaning Oak, 485 The Lake Entrance Road Lake Conjola. The Leaning Oak supported this event last year by providing their beautiful property as the venue and once again are supporting the raft race. No doubt the entrants have all their rafts ready and hopefully, they will all float. Apart from the raft race, there is much to see and do. The Conjola Stingrays Outrigger Canoe Club will do a demonstration and provide the community with the opportunity to have a go at outrigger canoeing. The Vintage Car Club will be joining us again with their display. The Lake Conjola Rural Fire Service will be cooking up some sausage sandwiches and the fire truck will also be on display and volunteers will be available to speak to anyone who would like to chat. There will be some great activities for the children - the very talented and well-liked Kelamac Face painting will be back again. Bunnings Ulladulla are joining the community and will be providing some great craft activities for the kids. Lola the Leopard will be attending and getting the audience involved in juggling and hula hoop workshops. There will also be running a donut-eating competition supported by the Lions Club. The Braggs and Met Fa'oa will be donating their time and talent between 1pm to 3pm. This event has been supported by Vinnies and the Foundation for Rural and Regional Renewal [FRRR]. The event has financial support from Ben Guise Electrical and Conjola Electrical and Solar, Compleat Angler, Great Outdoors Outfitters, Seachange Holiday Park Conjola, Ingenia Holiday Park Lake Conjola, Ulladulla Bunnings, Super Cheap Auto, Your tech hub, Toyworld/Sportspower, Bakers Delight Ulladulla and Ship Shape.
The Cancer Support Foundation of Milton Ulladulla has announced the meeting dates for its Men's Health and Cancer Support Group for 2023. The Men's Health and Cancer Support group meets on the second Tuesday of each month from 6pm to 7.30pm at the Milton and Ulladulla Bowling Club 68/74 St Vincent Street, Ulladulla in the upstairs meeting room. The purpose of the support group is to provide a confidential and safe place where men affected by cancer or other health issues can meet, talk make friends, give and receive support, feel heard and understood by empathetic people and listen to one another in a non-judgmental and caring environment. For further information please contact, Peter Still on 0448 545 652, email Peter at acaciahouse@bigpond.com, Lloyd Crome on 0419 697 851 or Bill Jansens Nurse Practitioner on 0423 023 832.
The Ulladulla Library's Wednesday monthly movie goes from 2pm to 4pm and it the story of 83 year old Edie believes that it is never too late - packing an old camping bag, leaving her life behind and embarking on an adventure she never got to have. Bookings can be made online at shoalhavenlibraries.com.au/events or call the library on 4444 8820.
Come along and enjoy a movie for the big people with a play area for the little people on Wednesday, March 22 from 10am to 12pm at the Ulladulla Library. Be entertained by George Clooney and Julia Roberts on their travels to Bali to stop their daughter from making the same mistake they think they made 25 years ago. Bookings can be made online at shoalhavenlibraries.com.au/events or call the library on 4444 8820
Hear from our local family history society on Friday, March 24 from 10am to 11am at the Ulladulla Library about an early pioneer family who settled at Durras South. Bookings can be made online at shoalhavenlibraries.com.au/events or call the library on 4444 8820
Sit back, relax, and enjoy : Bill "Swampy" Marsh's stories and songs on Monday, March 27 from 2pm to 3pm at the Ulladulla Library. Presented with a touch of magic, a dollop of dry Australian humour, and a splash of fun. Bookings can be made online at shoalhavenlibraries.com.au/events or call the library on 4444 8820.
Come to the Ulladulla Library and decorate cookies with icing and sweets and make yummy Easter egg treats. For children aged 5-12. Bookings can be made online at shoalhavenlibraries.com.au/events or call the library on 4444 8820.
Come along to Ulladulla Library and pick up a bargain on Wednesday, March 29 from 9.30am to 4.30 pm. There will be plenty of pre-loved library books for sale across fiction, non-fiction, adult and junior titles. Books are $1 each, fill your own bag for $5, or buy a library bag and fill it up for $10.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.