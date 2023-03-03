The Cancer Support Foundation of Milton Ulladulla has announced the meeting dates for its Men's Health and Cancer Support Group for 2023. The Men's Health and Cancer Support group meets on the second Tuesday of each month from 6pm to 7.30pm at the Milton and Ulladulla Bowling Club 68/74 St Vincent Street, Ulladulla in the upstairs meeting room. The purpose of the support group is to provide a confidential and safe place where men affected by cancer or other health issues can meet, talk make friends, give and receive support, feel heard and understood by empathetic people and listen to one another in a non-judgmental and caring environment. For further information please contact, Peter Still on 0448 545 652, email Peter at acaciahouse@bigpond.com, Lloyd Crome on 0419 697 851 or Bill Jansens Nurse Practitioner on 0423 023 832.