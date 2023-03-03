President of the Milton Show Society, Milea Woods, says the committee is very excited about presenting such a comprehensive representation of community activities from the country to the coast. Theme of this year's show, which will be held from Friday March 3 to Saturday March 4, is 'A Country Fair With Ocean Air'. There will be exciting equestrian events daily in the main arena, hands on farm yard animals, Grand Parades, wood chopping,two pavilions of with hundreds of displays exhibiting the many award winning works of local community groups from art, needle work , photography, produce , cooking and floral arrangements. Local home grown acclaimed performers Amber Lawrence and Taylor Moss will be performing Friday and Saturday nights. For all details of events and to enter and show schedule go to www.miltonshowsociety.com
Join the Heart Foundation's Happy Feet walking groups on one of more of these walks. The upcoming Happy Feet Walks are: Monday March 6 - Meet at carpark opposite Breakers Café Mollymook walk to Tallwood Ave. Tuesday March 7 meet at Lighthouse Oval carpark walk to Lighthouse via road or tracks. Wednesday March 8 Meet at carpark opposite Bangalow St. on Matron Porter Dr. Narrawallee walk to inlet via beach or boardwalk. Thursday March 9 Meet at Lion Park shelter shed Burrill walk to be decided on the day. Friday March 10. Meet at Dunn Lewis Centre carpark walk to ovals or alternate walk Meet at 7:50am at the locations listed.
If you're interested in becoming an IRT Sarah Claydon volunteer, come along to the free info session. It's the perfect opportunity to: learn more about volunteering with IRT, get your questions answered, meet some of our team over a cuppa, sign up for a volunteering trial and enjoy a complimentary morning tea. WHERE: IRT Sarah Claydon Retirement Village Community Hall. WHEN: 10.30am-11.30am, Wed 8 March To RSVP or find out more, please contact Bec on 0437 880 930 or our website for more info on IRT volunteering: https://www.irt.org.au/.../volunteer-with-irt-info-sessions/
South Coast cinema lovers are in for a treat as the Travelling Film Festival [TFF] returns to Ulladulla's Arcadia Twin Cinemas from March 10 to12 March and tickets are now on sale. The diverse and acclaimed program of films curated for South Coast audiences represents the highest class of world cinema from the likes of Belgium, Poland, South Korea, the UK and the US. Showcasing eight carefully selected feature films, one fascinating documentary and three impressively realised short films, prepare to spend your weekend enraptured by the big screen. Tickets to TFF Ulladulla are now on sale now. With a Flexipass and Full Subscription, patrons can watch the whole program and save up to 30 per cent. For more information and bookings, please visit: sff.org.au/tff/program/ulladulla.
THE Learning Oak is privileged to support and host the Lake Conjola Raft Race for the second year. Everyone from Conjola and surrounding areas to come and support us in what will be a family fun filled day on Saturday March 11 which goes from 10am to 3pm on the lake's foreshore. The Ulladulla Community Resource Centre have raised funding to run this event for the community. There will be stalls, food, car display, face painting and live entertainment.
The Cancer Support Foundation of Milton Ulladulla has announced the meeting dates for its Men's Health and Cancer Support Group for 2023. The Men's Health and Cancer Support group meets on the second Tuesday of each month from 6pm to 7.30pm at the Milton and Ulladulla Bowling Club 68/74 St Vincent Street, Ulladulla in the upstairs meeting room. The purpose of the support group is to provide a confidential and safe place where men affected by cancer or other health issues can meet, talk make friends, give and receive support, feel heard and understood by empathetic people and listen to one another in a non-judgmental and caring environment. For further information please contact, Peter Still on 0448 545 652, email Peter at acaciahouse@bigpond.com, Lloyd Crome on 0419 697 851 or Bill Jansens Nurse Practitioner on 0423 023 832.
The Ulladulla Library's Wednesday monthly movie goes from 2pm to 4pm and it the story of 83 year old Edie believes that it is never too late - packing an old camping bag, leaving her life behind and embarking on an adventure she never got to have. Bookings can be made online at shoalhavenlibraries.com.au/events or call the library on 4444 8820.
Come along and enjoy a movie for the big people with a play area for the little people on Wednesday, March 22 from 10am to 12pm at the Ulladulla Library. Be entertained by George Clooney and Julia Roberts on their travels to Bali to stop their daughter from making the same mistake they think they made 25 years ago. Bookings can be made online at shoalhavenlibraries.com.au/events or call the library on 4444 8820
Hear from our local family history society on Friday, March 24 from 10am to 11am at the Ulladulla Library about an early pioneer family who settled at Durras South. Bookings can be made online at shoalhavenlibraries.com.au/events or call the library on 4444 8820
Sit back, relax, and enjoy : Bill "Swampy" Marsh's stories and songs on Monday, March 27 from 2pm to 3pm at the Ulladulla Library. Presented with a touch of magic, a dollop of dry Australian humour, and a splash of fun. Bookings can be made online at shoalhavenlibraries.com.au/events or call the library on 4444 8820
Come along to Ulladulla Library and pick up a bargain on Wednesday, March 29 from 9.30am to 4.30 pm. There will be plenty of pre-loved library books for sale across fiction, non-fiction, adult and junior titles. Books are $1 each, fill your own bag for $5, or buy a library bag and fill it up for $10.
