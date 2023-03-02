A group of swimmers from Milton Public School recently competed at the district event at Narooma.
As always, the competition was tough, and the Milton Public swimmers were amazing.
Many races ended in extremely close finishes.
Congratulations to all the competitors for your outstanding performances both in and out of the pool.
Also, an enormous thank you to all parents who transported the students to the pool and provided support when required as timekeepers.
Students who made it through to represent the Eurobodalla PSSA at the South Coast PSSA Regional Swimming Championships to be held at Dapto Olympic Pool.
Meanwhile, back at school the students in our school are collecting recyclables for the return and earn program.
The students in 3/6S are taking on the challenge of ensuring that not only are the Return and Earn tubs within the school playground emptied, but also educating the younger students within the school by creating posters and visiting the Kinder classrooms to talk about what can go into the Return and Earn Tub.
3/6H has also joined this initiative and are making sure our playground is clean and tidy.
