Milton Ulladulla Times
Home/News/Local News

Marine Rescue Ulladulla NSW Government funding

March 2 2023 - 3:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Marine Rescue NSW boat Ulladulla 20 will receive a $22,000 upgrade to its multi-function displays and radar after receiving a grant from the NSW Government.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Ulladulla news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.