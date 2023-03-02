Marine Rescue NSW boat Ulladulla 20 will receive a $22,000 upgrade to its multi-function displays and radar after receiving a grant from the NSW Government.
Retiring Member for South Coast Shelley Hancock presented Ulladulla Unit Commander John Samulski (SAM-UL-SKI) with the funding at the unit's base recently.
"We are very thankful to the NSW Government, the Member for South Coast and her office for this generous grant which will enhance our safety and operational capacity," Mr Samulski said.
The Ulladulla Unit Commander said the upgrade will be a huge benefit to the hard-working volunteers who crew the unit's vessels.
"The new multi-function displays will operate on the same software load as our larger boat Ulladulla 30 and allow our crew members to seamlessly transition and hop from one boat to the other and be able to use the systems the same way on either vessel.
"Having the same systems on both of our main rescue vessels will enhance our mission of saving lives on the water," he said.
Mr Samulski also paid tribute to Ms Hancock as she prepares to enter retirement.
"Shelley has been a long-time supporter of the Marine Rescue Ulladulla unit and we thank her for her public service," he said
"It's sad to see her leaving politics but we wish her all the best for the future.
"Without the support of the State Government and Shelley's work for the community, our volunteers wouldn't be able to achieve our mission of saving lives on the water."
Marine Rescue Ulladulla will order the new technology immediately and have it installed on UL 20 by the end of April.
