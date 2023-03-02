Most sports people as they prepare for an important match, innings or in this case workout would be feeling nervous.
However, Pete Gilford is not the type of athlete to let nerves get the better of hime
The athlete from Ulladulla's CrossFit Huey is poised to finish up high up the leader-board in a prestigious CrossFit Open competition.
Currently, he is ranked fifth in Australia and fifth in the Oceania Region with one more round to go.
He hopes to finish at number one.
Today [Friday March 3] is the day he has been waiting and training hard for and he is ready.
Pete is in the CrossFit Open competition, which is a worldwide event held every year and the last workout comes out today.
Pete won't get much of a chance to prepare for the actual workout as it comes out on Friday but all the other athletes are in the same situation.
"I will have to work hard to finish number one and listen to my coach Mel Van Antwerpen," he said in a lead up to the event
"If anyone wants to see Pete compete then you are invited down here at CrossFit Huey from 4pm on Friday," Coach Mel said.
His wife Lusa and Wes Holmes from Limitless Support will be cheering him on.
Mel and Wes have formed a partnership to make CrossFit more available to a wider range of people in the Shoalhaven.
Meanwhile, if Pete qualifies top five in Australia - he will move up a division and will take on other challenges with his normal gusto.
Pete trains two days a week at CrossFit Huey, but fits in playing tenpin bowls and going to the gym.
The Ulladulla resident has been doing CrossFit for well over a year now and is well known in the area for his past sporting achievements which includes representing NSW in the Special Olympics Australia Games.
"I do love CrossFit and I do love competing," he said about his now main sporting focus.
He is also a talented tennis player, runner and swimmer.
Pete, being an elite athlete, also tries to watch what he eats and drinks.
Mel loves coaching Pete.
"Pete is the ideal athlete to coach - he does what he is told when he is told to do it without question," Mel said.
"You actually have to tell Pete to slow down, stop and take a break. He is fantastic and we love having Pete in here."
The 42-year-old is also competing against many younger athletes.
