The Ulladulla Blessing of the Fleet Festival will return with a bang in 2023.
After three years without the iconic show-stopping, highway-closing colourful float parade, Easter 2023's [Sunday, April 9] festival will boast a larger parade than ever, with princesses from the past three years invited to join in, a new route and an earlier start time of 10.30am.
Record crowds are predicted to attend this year, lining the Princes Highway, through the heart of Ulladulla, keen to watch the princesses on the floats they have built.
The procession is led by Father Michael and the Italian fishing community, marching with the statue of St Peter, patron Saint of Fishermen.
Scottish Tattoo marching bands will be positioned throughout the parade.
The local marine rescue, police and fire brigade also take part.
"It's truly quite a spectacle and a sign of a connected community," event chairperson Leonie Smith said.
Although the crowd of thousands is brimming with visitors, the festival is very much entrenched into the soul of the town.
"Entering its 67th year, it is an important family tradition to participate in some part of the multi-faceted festival," the festival chairperson said.
"We are now seeing third-generation entrants participating in the much-cherished pageant, the Horizon Ulladulla Blessing of the Fleet Princess Ball.
"It is a right of passage for Year 10 students in the Ulladulla area.
"After months of dance rehearsals, deportment and etiquette lessons, the princesses and their partners glow at the ball, with the winning princess and runners ups crowned at the end of the evening."
The Horizon Ulladulla Blessing of the Fleet Princess Ball is held a fortnight before the festival on Saturday, March 25. The winning princess leads the procession.
The street parade is hands down the major draw card of this historic festival, which set its roots in 1956.
"However, we cannot forget what is at the heart of the festival - the Blessing of the Fishing Fleet," Leonie said.
"Festival goers are welcome to view the official Blessing of the Fleet along Ulladulla Wharf. It's the core of this festival, Ulladulla being a traditional Italian fishing town."
The vessels will be blessed for a plentiful catch and a safe return. The fishing boats are decorated with colourful flags and are brimming with family.
For the first time in three years, the festival will also see the return of the iconic greasy pole and tug-o-war.
These competitions attract a huge crowd, as locals and visitors compete.
The greasy poles represent the crows-nest of the fishing trawlers, the tug-o-war represents hauling in the catch.
The three poles used for the greasy pole competition can be seen all year round on the foreshore of Ulladulla Harbour - it is so entrenched in Ulladulla's culture.
There will be loads to see and do, with activities around the Ulladulla Civic Centre and Ulladulla Wharf.
From 8.30am, there will be an Easter Egg hunt near the Marine Rescue building
From 9am there will be live music kicking off with Midnight Jukebox, These 4 and Max
Music Collective, the Spindrift Saga, and Soul Tonic leading the crowd into the 6pm fireworks finale.
Other attractions include:
The Ulladulla Blessing of the Fleet Festival is a Rotary Club of Milton Ulladulla event.
Assistance on the day is given by local Apex, Lions, SES, Marine Rescue, Fire and Rescue, Police, NSW Ambulance, RFS, as well as local bus companies, to help comply with crowd control for the huge historic parade, as well as taking part in the parade itself.
One of the favourites for the kids, is the firefighters shooting water out cheekily as they drive along.
This year, the festival will be launched with a 'Taste of the Sea' evening at Ulladulla Civic Centre.
This will be a highlight of local seafood, where guests will hear from some of the local producers.
There will also be live entertainment from Met and Maya. Tickets online soon.
Follow Ulladulla Blessing of the Fleet Festival's socials for updates.
Easter Sunday 9 April 2023
Wharf Precinct
8.30am - 9am Easter Egg Hunt - between NSW Marine Rescue building and sea pool)
9am - All day produce and market stalls
9am - 10:15am Easter Service
1pm - 2.30pm Ceremony: Welcome to Country, Easter Service, Blessing of the Fleet
2pm - 3pm Seafood Cooking Demonstration - Phil Harte
3pm - 4pm The Spindrift Saga
4pm - 6pm Soul Tonic
6pm Fireworks Finale
Princes Highway
10.30am - 12pm Princess Parade (start Crescent St, Princes Hwy, South St, Burrill St Sth, finishing Riviera arcade car park)
2pm - 2.30pm Scottish Tattoo
Ulladulla Civic Centre Grounds
9am - All day: market stalls, food trucks, vintage cars, expos
9am - 9.40am Jacii Leigh
9.45am - 10:30am Midnight Jukebox
12:00pm - 2pm These 4
2.30pm - 4:00pm Elton Joel
4:00pm - 6pm Max Music Collective
Inside Civic Centre - KIDS ZONE
9am - 10.30pm disco, kids' activities, face painting
12pm - 4pm disco, kids' activities, face painting
1pm 'Everybody Dance Now' - performance
The Zone is closed 10.30am - 12pm during the parade
Harbour Foreshore Area
From 12:00pm Greasy Pole, Tug O War
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.