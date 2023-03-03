THE Milton Show got off to a wet start today [Friday, March 3] but many brave people weathered the storm and had a good time.
The pavilion was packed full of interesting things to see, there was plenty of yummy food on offer, the equestrian events were on and plenty of amusement rides were being enjoyed.
The show continues tomorrow [Saturday, March 4] so don't miss out- go to https://miltonshowsociety.com/ for details.
Here is a snippet of what is on offer ......
