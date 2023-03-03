Milton Ulladulla Rugby League Club juniors, Lily Rogan and Keele Browne, loom as key players for the Steelers Harvey Norman Women's Premiership Team following their positional changes.
Lily takes on the key fullback role for the Steelers against St George Dragons tomorrow [Saturday, March 4] and Keele returns to the centres.
Keele had been leading the Steelers from the wing, but centre is her preferred position and means she will see more of the ball.
The in-form Lily had been playing in the centres but is more than capable of taking on the fullback role.
The two Milton Ulladulla Rugby League Club juniors both scored ties in the Steelers' last start 20-16 win against the Roosters.
Steelers Harvey Norman Women's Premiership Team coach Alicia-Kate Hawke also named two debutants to take on Dragons this Saturday, with winger Olivia Vale and middle forward Sharna Piccinelli to make their senior debuts for the Club.
Both Vale and Piccinelli are local juniors, coming from Corrimal and Helensburgh respectively, and will come into the side along with Mary Latu, who returns to bolster the interchange bench.
