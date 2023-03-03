AS the Chief Steward in the main pavilion [the top end] Jim Mison knows a thing or two about displays at the Milton Show.
Yesterday [Friday March 3] was the first day of the Milton Show and Jim liked what he saw in the pavilion.
"The vegetable section surprised me number-wise - I did not think we would get that number of entries," he said.
"Overall things are pretty good and some sections, as you can see, are down a little bit, but then other sections are up."
He said the recent wet weather messed up the efforts of many vegetable growers.
Jim added the display of photography was particularly impressive.
"They [the photographers] always fill that corner with a great display of photography," he said pointing to the display.
The Chief Steward said it was good to see the high number of entries from the younger people from the surrounding community.
"We try to encourage the juniors whenever we can," he said while looking towards a stand in the eastern end of the pavilion which was fully dedicated to junior cooking.
His role is to oversee everything in the main pavilion and make sure things are in order and the work gets done.
The show continues today [Saturday March 4] - go here for details.
Jim has had the Chief Steward's role "for a few years now".
"I do enjoy the Milton Show," he said.
He has been on the committee for over 50-years and even played his football [rugby league] on the Milton Showground.
He once used to show cattle but these days is the show's champion rose grower.
