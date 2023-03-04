Milton Ulladulla Times
Home/News/Local News
In Depth

Tuna Australia's research program based in Ulladulla Harbour

Updated March 5 2023 - 9:21am, first published 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Paul Lavalle [left] and Phil Ravanello.

An Ulladulla fishing boat is playing a critical role in world first research aimed at protecting seabirds.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Ulladulla news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.