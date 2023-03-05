Steelers Harvey Norman Women's Premiership Team still has room to improve according to Alicia-Kate Hawke which looms as a warning for the other teams in the competition.
The Steelers with Milton Ulladulla Rugby League Club juniors, Lily Rogan and Keele Browne in the team had just belted "sister club" the St George Illawarra Dragons 40-6 in Saturday's NSW premiership clash at Kogarah.
"We're still developing combinations and there's still plenty of spots up for grabs in the team," Hawke said after the match.
The Steelers piled on seven tries in the opening 24 minutes to march to a 34-nil lead at half-time, including a double to NRLW and Origin hooker Keeley Davis.
Rose Tafengatoto extended the advantage in the second half, before Georgina Brooker belatedly return fire in the 59th minute.
"They're our sister club and when you're playing against your sister you always want to bring your best game," Steelers coach Hawke said.
"There's no doubt the Dragons are building their team and I know people talk about our team being stacked, but it just shows all the hard work we've done to have so many Illawarra juniors playing for the Steelers.
"Our first half was impressive, we completed at 85 per cent and picked the right moments to execute and put points on.
"But we missed an opportunity to go on with it in the second half and we've got to work on our consistency with some big games coming up."
The victory pushes the Steelers to second on the NSW ladder, with key clashes against the Bulldogs and Tigers waiting.
Hawke praised the efforts of versatile lock Jade Etherden, winger Olivia Vale and Sharna Piccinelli, the daughter of Steelers forward Neil.
She said the Steelers still have plenty of improvement in them, after NSW halfback Rachael Pearson played her second game for the team, alongside other representative talent Taliah Fuimaono, Keele Browne and Davis.
When it comes to sport - at professional and community level - in the Illawarra, I'm here to provide insight, context and opinion, as well as the latest news you won't find anywhere else.
When it comes to sport - at professional and community level - in the Illawarra, I'm here to provide insight, context and opinion, as well as the latest news you won't find anywhere else.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.