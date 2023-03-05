Milton Ulladulla Times
Home/News/Local News

Illawarra Steelers thrash 'sister club' St George Dragons in NSW Women's Premiership

Tim Barrow
By Tim Barrow
Updated March 6 2023 - 3:45pm, first published 8:01am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Illawarra Steelers have won three of their four games in the NSW women's premiership. Picture by Wesley Longeran

Steelers Harvey Norman Women's Premiership Team still has room to improve according to Alicia-Kate Hawke which looms as a warning for the other teams in the competition.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tim Barrow

Tim Barrow

Illawarra Mercury sports editor

When it comes to sport - at professional and community level - in the Illawarra, I'm here to provide insight, context and opinion, as well as the latest news you won't find anywhere else.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Ulladulla news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.