The February meeting of the Ulladulla and District Probus Club provided members with an insight into life in the vast area of Arnhem Land in the Northern Territory by one of their fellow members, Paul Gurrier-Jones.
Paul served the Anglican Parish at Ulladulla and Milton prior to moving his family, at the invitation of local community, to the settlement of Numbulwar NT in 1974.
Numbulwar is located on the west side of the Gulf of Carpentaria and the only road access is a very long drive from Mataranka on the main highway to Darwin.
During the dry season vehicles were able to cross through the Roper River where access was challenging.
Air services were sporadic, and supplies were generally ordered many weeks before hand and bought by coastal vessel which served much of the gulf region.
In more recent times Paul was able to make a return visit to the settlement to meet with old friends and catch up with developments since his time there. He shared pictures of life with his young family at Numbulwar and some of the challenges which life in a remote community presented.
Paul will provide a longer presentation of his adventures at another monthly meeting.
Members of the club were able to enjoy a barbecue together in February and their next meeting will be the annual general meeting on Friday March 10 which will be followed by lunch.
The meeting will be held at the Ulladulla Bowling Club, Ulladulla commencing at 9:30 am for 9:45 am. Additional details are available via email: ulladullaprobus@gmail.com.
