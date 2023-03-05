Camera club members focus on marine life

Milton Ulladulla District Camera Club's theme for its latest monthly competition was marine life.
The theme image of the month winner went to Fiona Huddleston for the artisic image titled "Refuge at Low Tide"
The club also had an open category section.
Fiona also won the open category for effort titled "Pathway to the Unknown".
The club's March Theme will be focused on multiple exposure and is a skills based challenge to help our members develop our photography skills along with learning to be alert to images that might blend well together.
Club meetings are held on the second and fourth Monday of each month from 6.30pm with the first being a learning activity and the second being competition night.
Meetings are held the Ulladulla Bowling club with visitors more than welcome and go to http://www.miltonulladullacameraclub.asn.au for more details.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.