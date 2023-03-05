Members of the Mollymook VIEW Club met at the Dunn Lewis Centre on Monday recently for the annual general meeting and the election of office holders for the forthcoming year.
New President, Sue Muir, welcomed the new committee and a program of diverse activities was outlined.
The members reflected upon the sad passing of a long-time member Patsy Stoker with a minutes silence.
VIEW Club supports the Smith Family charity "Learning for Life" Students Program.
Mollymook VIEW Club welcomes visitors and new members. For more information, please contact Mary Campey on
0447 293 134.
The next meeting will be on Monday March 13 at 11am for 11.30am.
Please phone Helen Millington by midday Thursday the March 9 on 0439 442 609 to advise if you will not be attending.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.