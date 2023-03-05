Milton Ulladulla Times
Home/News/Local News

Mollymook VIEW Club's 2023 plans

Updated March 6 2023 - 1:34pm, first published 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
members of the Mollymook VIEW Club make plans for 2023.

Members of the Mollymook VIEW Club met at the Dunn Lewis Centre on Monday recently for the annual general meeting and the election of office holders for the forthcoming year.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Ulladulla news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.