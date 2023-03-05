President of the Show Society, Milea Woods, wants to credit everyone who helped make the show such a success.
The Milton Show returned after an absence of several years on Friday, March 3 to Saturday, March 4 and the event was a great success.
Milea said the positive vibe and all the happy faces indicated just how pleased people were to see the show back.
She added the live music, a packed pavilion, the Celebration of Country and the Grand Parade was among the event highlights.
"I don't think I have ever seen so many kids in the Grand Parade - it was full of kids and horses," she said.
The people who put up their hands to help run and organise the event need to be congratulated.
"Credit for the show's success goes to the committee, the volunteers and all the people behind the scenes," the show president said.
Milea has a long association with the show and this year's event was her first as president.
"More improvements can be made to make the show event bigger and better next year," she said.
The announcements of the various showgirl-related awards were another highlight - so watch this space.
