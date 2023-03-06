Milton Ulladulla Times
Home/News/Local News

Sarah Cremona nominated for 2023 Women Changing the World Awards

March 6 2023 - 11:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Former Milton Public and Ulladulla High student Sarah Cremona is in line for international award. Picture supplied

Sarah Cremona [nee Wilson] of 'The Mumma Nest' has been nominated for the 2023 Women Changing the World Awards.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Ulladulla news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.