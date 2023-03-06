Sarah Cremona [nee Wilson] of 'The Mumma Nest' has been nominated for the 2023 Women Changing the World Awards.
Sarah grew up in the local area and her parents are Shane and Therese Wilson - the previous owners of Milton IGA.
The Women Changing the World Awards presented by Oprah Winfrey's all-time favourite guest, Dr. Tererai Trent, celebrates and recognises women achieving outstanding success in areas such as sustainability, humanitarian work, leadership, advocacy, tech, product development, education, health and innovation.
The awards are designed to recognise the growing number of women who are leading the way in making the world a better place for us all and inspire other women to answer the call to take action.
Sarah established her business as a Conscious Parent Coach after becoming a mum of three and finding the birth traumatic.
Becoming a mother was the transition [now known as matrescence] that opened her eyes to what she truly desired, unravelled her in every way possible and had her questioning all aspects of her life.
From there as she accessed numerous approaches to heal herself she found her life began to make sense and her identity began to authentically align with purpose - instead of chasing the goal of happiness and external things to make her happy.
Founded in 2021, The Mumma Nest is a supportive space for mothers to overcome challenges, make sense of how their past experiences are affecting their present and access their inner wisdom.
Through self-awareness, building self-trust and confidence, through mindset and perspective shifts the focus is on emotional health, identity, conscious parenting and breaking generational cycles from continuing down the line.
This work is so important because allows women a safe space to feel heard, seen, validated and accepted, equipping them with confidence and resilience to handle challenges with more ease.
The model is based upon connection over punishment with our children and focuses instead on trying to 'fix' a child, it involves the mother healing herself, enabling her to then meet her children where they are and see them as authentic, whole and capable.
The Mumma Nest Academy of Learning was created in late 2022 as an online portal where mothers attend monthly workshops with Sarah and guest speakers providing them with practical tools, knowledge, and a safe space [village] to make their lives smoother, for themselves and their family.
Sarah went to Milton Public School from kindergarten and Ulladulla High School, graduating Year 12 in 2003.
She was a Milton Ulladulla entertainer [dancer] for numerous years and completed her Childcare and Community Studies Traineeship at Milton Cabbage Patch Preschool with Frances Gumley as owner.
The then 18-year-old moved to the USA in 2008 to work as a nanny and returned to the area 18-months later. Sarah, in 2010 with her now husband, relocated to Melbourne for eight years.
Returning to the area and prior to founding The Mumma Nest she was Property Officer at Shoalhaven City Council for three years.
Along with her husband and three children, Sarah lives in the Illawarra and they visit Milton every other weekend where mum and dad still reside.
Sarah is extremely proud of her achievements.
In the last 12 months she has been nominated for women changing the world awards, Illawarra Business Women Awards as Emerging Business, she became a co-author of her first book 'Women Leading the Way [launching April 2023 at London Book Fair], she became a volunteer with the Australasian Birth Trauma Association and was also nominated as a top five finalist for the Rising Coach of The Year award at her coaching school 'The International Coaching Institute' from 4000 coaches in the world.
She believes her greatest achievement though, is now modelling her work to her children and seeing the results her work is having in her family life, the language being mirrored back to her from her three children and the effects this is having for her friends, family and clients.
Sarah is committed to continuing to make an impact through her work and her vision for the future, she says says every woman who becomes a mother should:
"I imagine a world where mothers feel held and can connect with themselves, trusting themselves and feel emotionally healthy, so too will the future generations of our children," she said.
"I imagine a world where no matter the country of birth or societal status or limitations, birth is birth and matrescence is the language of the transition we go through becoming a mother and throughout our motherhood journey.
"All mothers deserve to be supported in far greater ways, when navigating parenthood, in a time where our village is no longer based around human interaction and is primarily online."
Read more at wcwawards.com and the winners of the 2023 Women Changing the World Awards will be announced at a glamourous event in London, United Kingdom on April 18.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.