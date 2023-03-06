In the last 12 months she has been nominated for women changing the world awards, Illawarra Business Women Awards as Emerging Business, she became a co-author of her first book 'Women Leading the Way [launching April 2023 at London Book Fair], she became a volunteer with the Australasian Birth Trauma Association and was also nominated as a top five finalist for the Rising Coach of The Year award at her coaching school 'The International Coaching Institute' from 4000 coaches in the world.

