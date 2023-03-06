The achievements of women throughout the Shoalhaven are set to be celebrated at an inaugural gala awards ceremony, proudly supported by LJ Hooker offices in the region.
Zonta Berry is hosting a 'Women of Shoalhaven Awards' on Friday, March 10 as part of International Women's Day.
The group is dedicated to working together to advance the status of women worldwide through service and advocacy.
LJ Hooker offices in Nowra, Sanctuary Point, Vincentia and Ulladulla have come on board to sponsor the Young Shoalhaven Woman of The Year award.
There are 21 award categories in total, including agriculture, business, defence, education, local trades, hospitalities and sport.
Director of LJ Hooker Ulladulla, Lisa Cox, said it is imperative to recognise women's impact in the local community and to inspire future generations.
"More than 60 per cent of the LJ Hooker Group is made up of women, so as a network with a strong female presence, it is great to come on board as sponsors," she said.
"Celebrating those in our region who are setting high benchmarks and leading the way for others is important. We will have LJ Hooker Corporate and representatives from all of the offices in the region there as a team to show support for each other and such a good cause."
Agent Linda Edwards from LJ Hooker Nowra will also be among those attending the event to be held at the Shoalhaven Entertainment Centre.
"It is always great to recognise women in any business and any profession - it provides an opportunity to come together and provide encouragement for each other," Ms Edwards said.
Zonta International charity was established more than 100 years old and partners with the UN and UNICEF.
The Berry branch supports local and indigenous women and children across a number of key areas, including health and education.
They assist victims of domestic violence and support international projects such as supplying birthing kits for Africa.
The Women of Shoalhaven Awards night is just one of a number of IWD events across the south coast region next week including an art exhibition, trivia night and writer's afternoon.
