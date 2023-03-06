Milton Ulladulla Times
LJ Hooker supports Women of Shoalhaven Awards

Updated March 6 2023 - 4:41pm, first published 1:19pm
The team at LJ Hooker Ulladulla are happy to support the Women of Shoalhaven Awards.

The achievements of women throughout the Shoalhaven are set to be celebrated at an inaugural gala awards ceremony, proudly supported by LJ Hooker offices in the region.

