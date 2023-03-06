StoryFest, the dynamic storytelling festival based in Milton, Mollymook and Ulladulla, is back for 2023 with a star-studded line-up of more than 50 authors, musicians, filmmakers, broadcasters, chefs and much, much more.
Held over four big days and nights from Thursday June 15 to Sunday June 18, the festival will host events across six venues including, for the very first time both Ulladulla Civic Centre and the historic Milton Theatre.
Festival Director Adam Jeffrey says there is something on this year's StoryFest menu to cater to every taste.
"We are so much more than a writers festival. We're here to celebrate Australian storytelling in all its richness and diversity," he said.
"For music and theatre fans we've got a great program of live performances and lively discussions at Milton Theatre headlined by the wonderful Clare Bowditch.
"For the foodies and green thumbs, there will be events at Cupitt's Estate and Milk HAUS, packed with fine food and rich conversation.
"We're also especially excited that this year's StoryFest Schools Program is the most comprehensive yet, with authors and illustrators visiting all four local primary schools, including Sussex Inlet Public School and two days of high-energy storytelling planned for Ulladulla High."
Booklovers will be well catered for with a packed program of leading, contemporary Australian authors including StoryFest Patron Marcus Zusak (The Book Thief), Pip Williams (The Dictionary of Lost Words), Robbie Arnott (Limberlost), Chris Hammer (Scrublands), and Holly Wainwright (The Couple Upstairs).
The festival will also shine the spotlight on local stories, with a strong representation of South Coast writers lead by Walkey Award winning author Bronwyn Adcock (Currowan) and proud Gunai Woman and multidisciplinary artist, Kirli Saunders and award-winning author Inga Simpson (Willowman).
The event is a smorgasbord of lively, stimulating, and at times irreverent, panel discussions across the four days will cover everything from fake news and magic in storytelling to genre-based sessions exploring comedy, crime, romance and historical fiction.
StoryFest would like to thank our major partners, the NSW Government, Tourism Shoalhaven and ABC Radio Sydney and Illawarra for helping to make the festival possible.
Tickets for StoryFest go on sale April 4 - a week earlier for subscribers.
