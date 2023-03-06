Milton's St Mary's Star of the Sea Catholic Primary School is continuing the trend of kindergarten students settling in nicely for their first term.
The new Kindergarten students were welcomed into the class by Jodie Lee their teacher and Karynne Treweek their Student Support Officer.
The St Mary's community, recently. gathered at the Milton Pool for a great day of effort and enthusiasm in the pool.
St Mary's is a vibrant Catholic co-educational primary school committed to every student finding meaning and purpose in their life through continual growth in faith and improvement in learning.
A place where each student is valued and respected, developing positive relationships while working towards a hope-filled future.
The school aims to ensure every child is provided with a learning program that is contemporary and personalised, in a learning environment that is inclusive, supportive and challenges students to reach their full potential.
