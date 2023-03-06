MORE medals are coming back to the Mollymook Surf Life Saving Club thanks to the efforts of its impressive competitors.
Mollymook athletes recently took part in the NSW Open Surf Life Saving Championships at Queenscliff Beach and they performed strongly.
Thanks to the club's master coach Daniel Robberds, Mollymook was able to perform strongly and won a swag of medals.
The results were:
Open Male beach sprint: gold to Sammy Zustovich, silver medal to Brock Scrivener with Jack Bridges coming in fifth in the final.
Open Male beach flags: gold to Sammy Zustovich, bronze medal to Brock Scrivener with Jack Bridges coming in fourth in the final.
Open Female beach sprint: Silver medal to Payton Williams
Open Female beach flags: Silver medal to Payton Williams
Under 19s Male beach sprint: Gold medal to Ashton Neall, silver medal to Jake Stewart with Levi Sommers coming in fourth in the final.
Under 19s Male beach relay: Gold medal. The team was Jake Stewart, Levi Sommers, Ashton Neall and Kai Anderson.
Under 19s Mixed beach relay: Bronze medal. The team was Jake Stewart, Levi Sommers, Mischa Boniface and Madi Agnew.
Under 19s Male Beach Flags: Silver medal to Kai Anderson.
Under 19s Female Beach Flags: Karla Jones, sixth in the final.
Under 17s Female beach sprint: Bronze medal to Mischa Boniface.
Under 17s Female beach flags: Mischa Boniface fourth in the final.
The Mollymook masters boat crew did well at the event and came home with a silver medal.
