THE chance to help less fortunate people is why a group of local surfers is taking part in a major charity event.
A group of Ulladulla area surfers have formed the "Young and the Restless" team and will be taking part in the SurfAid Cup tomorrow [Friday March 24] at the URBNSURF wave pool in Victoria.
Team members Brett Burcher, Reece Harper [Ulladulla High], Paul Morgan, Everly Morgan [Milton Public], Marty McGrath and Tex McGrath [former Milton Public School student] are looking forward to the event and they also hope the local community will support their fundraising efforts.
Marty and Brett talk about wanting to teach the importance of giving back to the less fortunate people as the main reason why they are helping to coordinate the team.
Brett said when you have the opportunity to travel to other countries giving back is so important.
"When you go to these places like Indonesian and places we go surfing they are almost third world and a lot less fortunate than we are," Brett said.
"Anything you can give back when traveling is just a huge and important thing - I think."
He added it was important to travel "with a conscious mind" and leave the country better than it was when you "found it".
Marty, Paul and Brett have been fortunate enough to do some traveling and they want to encourage the younger section of their team to carry on their views when it comes to helping the less fortunate.
"We all feel a strong need to give back to our remote neighbouring communities connected to us through surfing by partaking in SurfAid and providing the next generation with the understanding and awareness to help make a change and seek to travel with impact," Marty said.
There is a good age mix in the team with the youngest at eight years and others 40-years and above.
Marty and his son Tex are taking part and Paul and his daughter Everly have signed up as well.
There are also two competitions as part of the event - the prestigious winner of the most money raised trophy and the "lease winding" of the surf contest trophy.
"We aim to win both after winning the top money-raising prize a few years ago, but it doesn't matter how you surf. Some surf mals, softies and others - it's about the fun we have doing something for a great cause," Marty said.
The team has managed to get some impressive prizes for its raffle.
The fantastic prizes, include:
Beach front house stay in Mollymook www.southcoastholidaysnsw.com.au/listings/eight-mitchell/
A Perfect Stay Byron Bay holiday house stay
Banisters Mollymook one night stay and meal voucher
$1000 spending spree from shonajoy.com.au
Plus, heaps more.
Go to https://www.raffletix.com.au/?ref=p96dt to get your raffle tickets and go to - https://surfaidcupurbnsurf.com.au/ for more information on the event.
"We have had a lot of support and we are very grateful," Brett said.
Brett said people can also just donate to Surfaid at surfari.org
The team in general is experienced when it comes to surfing.
The wave pool format means everyone gets the same amount of waves and time to compete.
