Shoalhaven City Council has welcomed a new addition to its ride-on mower fleet with a new 100 per cent electric mower proving to be a class and a "grass act".
The zero emissions mower is proving it can go the distance by mowing all day.
Mayor of Shoalhaven City, Amanda Findley, said that the new mower was no "cutless wonder".
"This is a powerful machine that has a battery life of seven hours straight, can charge overnight, then do it all over again the next day," Cr Findley.
"With zero emissions, no belts, filters or fuel, this low-maintenance machine doesn't compromise on performance - it's a real 'working grass hero'.
"Our staff really love how quiet and comfortable it is to drive and feel very 'mowtivated' to keep our grounds in order."
Cr Findley said the purchase of the new electric mower aligned with council's commitment to reduce carbon emissions to net zero by 2035, with an interim target of a 50 per cent reduction by 2028.
Fleet Services is contributing to the target reduction by investigating and adopting lower and zero emission products.
The 100 per cent electric mower includes:
The electric mower is currently being trialled at councils' Swim Sport and Fitness centre in the Milton and Ulladulla area with a decision on purchasing more for the fleet after an evaluation period.
