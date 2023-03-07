For the past ten years, Rebecca Anderson has been fulfilling her dream of owning and operating a shop with products inspired by her travels to Asia.
"I instantly fell in love with Asia on my first trip to Thailand 2007," Rebecca said.
This prompted her and her partner Lawrence to purchase the Ulladulla property which is now the popular Emerson's on Main, and open a small gift shop which stocked a range of Asian homewares and outdoor statues.
"I went out on a limb and purchased a 40 foot container of mixed stock from Central Java that was bound for Europe."
"Over the last ten years, this has now expanded into a greater range of Balinese furniture and homewares and outdoor pots from Vietnam," Rebecca said.
"In March 2022, after closing the Thai Restaurant side of Emerson's, I decided to open a Christmas all year round shop on the property. You can meet with friends, enjoy coffee and sweets, and then do some retail therapy."
As a woman, Rebecca says she has faced challenges importing from Asian countries where she "experienced first hand how females are frowned upon when negotiating and sourcing products."
She says, finding a "wonderful female as head of operations for a company in Central Java" as a supplier has been great.
While juggling the demands of running a business, Rebecca is as active in the local community as possible.
She works with local organisations and often donates gift vouchers or products for auction.
Most recently, Rebecca helped Safe Waters Community Care, an organisation dedicated to supporting people experiencing homelessness in the Ulladulla area, to finish the entrance to their shelter with two beautiful pots.
Visit Emerson's on Main at 391 Princes Hwy, Ulladulla.
This International Women's Day (IWD), Raine & Horne Mollymook/Milton celebrate the strength of their staff, 75 per cent of whom are women.
"International Women's Day is a global celebration of women's achievements and a call for gender equality," said Tony Hopper, licensee in charge, who has been with the company since 1997.
"We celebrate the day by highlighting the achievements of the women in our business and industry, as well as promoting diversity and inclusion in the workplace."
Tony says this year's theme, cracking the code, can be interpreted as breaking down barriers and overcoming challenges.
"In the real estate industry, this could mean finding innovative solutions to problems, such as improving accessibility or affordability for clients," Tony said.
Raine & Horne Mollymook/Milton does exactly this in their day-to-day practice.
As a well-established and reputable real estate company with a long history of providing quality service to clients, they aim to consistently deliver results for the local community.
"We offer a range of services tailored to the specific needs of our clients, such as property management, leasing, and buying or selling," Tony said.
In the recent National Awards in the Raine & Horne network, Raine & Horne Mollymook/Milton was impressively awarded Top Coastal in Australia.
They also took home second place in Number of Sales for an office in Australia, behind Raine & Horne Double Bay.
Raine & Horne Mollymook/Milton have been in the local area for over 35 years, over which time they have continuously contributed to the community.
They are involved in various community activities, such as sponsoring local events, supporting charities and partnering with local businesses.
Over the years they have been involved with junior and senior rugby league, touch football, the Blessing of the Fleet Festival, and Ulladulla High School, to name a few.