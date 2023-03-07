Ten years of Emerson's on Main Advertising Feature

Rebecca Anderson. Picture supplied

For the past ten years, Rebecca Anderson has been fulfilling her dream of owning and operating a shop with products inspired by her travels to Asia.



"I instantly fell in love with Asia on my first trip to Thailand 2007," Rebecca said.



This prompted her and her partner Lawrence to purchase the Ulladulla property which is now the popular Emerson's on Main, and open a small gift shop which stocked a range of Asian homewares and outdoor statues.

"I went out on a limb and purchased a 40 foot container of mixed stock from Central Java that was bound for Europe."



"Over the last ten years, this has now expanded into a greater range of Balinese furniture and homewares and outdoor pots from Vietnam," Rebecca said.



There is a great range of pots in different colours and sizes. Picture supplied

"In March 2022, after closing the Thai Restaurant side of Emerson's, I decided to open a Christmas all year round shop on the property. You can meet with friends, enjoy coffee and sweets, and then do some retail therapy."



As a woman, Rebecca says she has faced challenges importing from Asian countries where she "experienced first hand how females are frowned upon when negotiating and sourcing products."

She says, finding a "wonderful female as head of operations for a company in Central Java" as a supplier has been great.

While juggling the demands of running a business, Rebecca is as active in the local community as possible.

She works with local organisations and often donates gift vouchers or products for auction.



Most recently, Rebecca helped Safe Waters Community Care, an organisation dedicated to supporting people experiencing homelessness in the Ulladulla area, to finish the entrance to their shelter with two beautiful pots.