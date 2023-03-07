Women celebrated at Raine & Horne Mollymook/Milton Advertising Feature

The team at Raine & Horne Mollymook/Milton celebrate their achievements this International Women's Day. Picture supplied

This International Women's Day (IWD), Raine & Horne Mollymook/Milton celebrate the strength of their staff, 75 per cent of whom are women.



"International Women's Day is a global celebration of women's achievements and a call for gender equality," said Tony Hopper, licensee in charge, who has been with the company since 1997.



"We celebrate the day by highlighting the achievements of the women in our business and industry, as well as promoting diversity and inclusion in the workplace."



Tony says this year's theme, cracking the code, can be interpreted as breaking down barriers and overcoming challenges.

"In the real estate industry, this could mean finding innovative solutions to problems, such as improving accessibility or affordability for clients," Tony said.



Raine & Horne Mollymook/Milton does exactly this in their day-to-day practice.



As a well-established and reputable real estate company with a long history of providing quality service to clients, they aim to consistently deliver results for the local community.



"We offer a range of services tailored to the specific needs of our clients, such as property management, leasing, and buying or selling," Tony said.



In the recent National Awards in the Raine & Horne network, Raine & Horne Mollymook/Milton was impressively awarded Top Coastal in Australia.



They also took home second place in Number of Sales for an office in Australia, behind Raine & Horne Double Bay.



Raine & Horne Mollymook/Milton have been in the local area for over 35 years, over which time they have continuously contributed to the community.

They are involved in various community activities, such as sponsoring local events, supporting charities and partnering with local businesses.