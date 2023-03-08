There were lots of winners and grinners at the recent Milton Show.
One of the highlights of the two-day event, which concluded on Saturday, was the announcement of the various youth achievement awards.
Many others were rewarded for their efforts and are also fine young ambassadors for the Milton Show.
Congratulations goes to the Junior Showgirl Elke Jarman who received her award on Saturday.
Patrick Baxter was a happy lad when he was named the winner of the Master Stockman section.
The JM Wallace Shield Youth Achievement award went to the highly respected and strong Milton Show advocate Brittany Anderson.
Well done to all the winners and well done to the Milton Show committee for putting on such a great event.
