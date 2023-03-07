Milton Ulladulla Times
Home/News/Local News

Great Raft Race at Lake Conjola returns in 2023

Updated March 8 2023 - 10:28am, first published 9:47am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

THE Lake Conjola Raft Race will splash out this Saturday [March 11] from 10am to 3pm at The Leaning Oak, 485 The Lake Entrance Road Lake Conjola.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Ulladulla news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.