Milton Ulladulla Times
Home/News/Local News

Treading Lightly's successful Clean Up Australia Day event

Updated March 8 2023 - 12:32pm, first published 12:25pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

GRASS roots environmental group, Treading Lightly, held a successful Clean Up Australia Day event on Sunday around the Mollymook Beach area.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Ulladulla news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.