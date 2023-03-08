GRASS roots environmental group, Treading Lightly, held a successful Clean Up Australia Day event on Sunday around the Mollymook Beach area.
A group of 49 community members came together to take part in the event, which was also the group's second monthly community tidy-up event for the year.
Volunteers clean up on the beach, up the creek, dove into bushes and cleaned up the cemetery, playground and basketball court.
A whopping 59 kilograms of rubbish taken away from the waterways and 30 kilograms of it will be recycled.
There were six-kilograms of silk and plastic flowers blown from the cemetery alone but unfortunately, they can't be recycled.
Thanks to all the wonderful volunteers that gave up an hour on this most beautiful of Sundays to give back. See you next month.
For the next community tidy event, volunteers will be heading to the north end of Mollymook Beach on Sunday, April 2.
