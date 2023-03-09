Milton Ulladulla Times
Home/News/Local News

Lake Conjola Clean up Australia day event

Updated March 9 2023 - 1:01pm, first published 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A Clean Up Australia Day was held at Lake Conjola on the weekend and thanks to the 32 volunteers it was a successful day. Picture supplied

THE Lake Conjola area is looking a lot cleaner thanks to the efforts of a group of volunteers.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Ulladulla news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.