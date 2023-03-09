THE Lake Conjola area is looking a lot cleaner thanks to the efforts of a group of volunteers.
A Clean Up Australia Day was held at Lake Conjola on the weekend and thanks to the 32 volunteers it was a successful day.
"We cleaned both sides of Lake Conjola Entrance Road from the Princes Highway all the way to Lake Conjola Beach boat ramp and the beach and foreshores of the lake," a spokesperson said.
"The rubbish was hard to come by, and we only managed to pick up 144 kilograms of rubbish in total. "Due to the cash for cans and bottles promotion, it was obvious that the program is working very well as evident in the very small quantity we returned to the recycling centre at Lake Conjola tip."
The spokesperson said thanks to the many people that pick up rubbish on a daily basis on their walks meant the general rubbish totals were down.
"It was pleasing to note that there was no waste dumps as we have had to clean up previously," the spokesperson said.
"Thanks again to all the volunteers who turned up and thanks to Lake Conjola Entrance Caravan Park and Shoalhaven City Council for their support."
