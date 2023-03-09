Milton Ulladulla Times
Shoalhaven City Council's foreshore management workshops

Updated March 9 2023 - 4:01pm, first published 4:00pm
Council's Coastal Management Unit, this month, is convening a series of community workshops to engage and educate residents on the value and importance of foreshore areas to help deliver actions identified under its Coastal Zone Management Plan [CZMP]. Picture supplied

Residents living along the foreshore areas of Callala Beach, Culburra Beach and Mollymook Beach are invited to learn more about ways to help protect and manage their local foreshore environments, particularly beach sand dunes.

