Residents living along the foreshore areas of Callala Beach, Culburra Beach and Mollymook Beach are invited to learn more about ways to help protect and manage their local foreshore environments, particularly beach sand dunes.
Council's Coastal Management Unit, this month, is convening a series of community workshops to engage and educate residents on the value and importance of foreshore areas to help deliver actions identified under its Coastal Zone Management Plan [CZMP].
These workshops will also enable the exchange of key pieces of information between council and the community.
The workshops will convey the importance of vegetation in stabilising the dune system, and how the community can assist to protect and enhance the natural resilience of dune systems.
This includes participating in Dunecare programs and Citizen Science monitoring activities, such as CoastSnap.
The interactive workshops will be appropriate for all age groups and held at:
More information including registration details can be viewed on Council's Get Involved page.
