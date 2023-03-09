Milton Ulladulla Times
Home/News/Local News

Ulladulla and Districts Community Resources Centre's International Women's Day presentation

Updated March 9 2023 - 3:01pm, first published 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Award winners [from left] Vicki Love, Jill Carter, Carol Bloomfield, Michelle Brooks and Sonia Workman with Mayor of Shoalhaven City, Amanda Findley. Picture supplied

THE Ulladulla and Districts Community Resources Centre took the chance to acknowledge a group of community spirited women yesterday [Wednesday, March 8].

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Ulladulla news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.