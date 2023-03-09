THE Ulladulla and Districts Community Resources Centre took the chance to acknowledge a group of community spirited women yesterday [Wednesday, March 8].
The centre took part in the International Women's Day celebrations and presented six women with certificates to acknowledge their efforts.
Vicki Love, Jill Carter, Carol Bloomfield, Michelle Brooks, Leonie Smith and Sonia Workman received awards.
Mayor of Shoalhaven City, Amanda Findley, had the honour of presenting the recipients with their awards.
Sonia Workman
Sonya has been a great asset to the resource centre since 2015. She started with Yard Assist and has since been treasurer, does Tax Help each year and has worked tirelessly on the Centre's budget and how we can move forward. Sonya also supports other agencies in the area.
Carol Bloomfield
Carol is a long supporter of Meals on Wheels working as part of the catering team preparing lunches and morning teas. At Christmas, she helps with preparing gift bags and is there to help for any other celebrations that are being held.
Michele Brooks
Michele started with our Sussex Inlet branch of Meals on Wheels in 2009 and took over leadership in 2014 managing all that goes on from ordering stock to looking after our volunteers and finances. She is always ready to lend a helping hand in our Sussex Inlet community.
Vicki Love
After dedicating her time as Manager at Meals on Wheels for 13 years Vicki has retired. She was much appreciated by all staff, volunteers and clients for her devotion, guidance and wonderful sense of humour.
Leonie Smith
Leonie has a long history of community connection and action. She was named the first female President of Rotary Club of Milton-Ulladulla. She supports the community as events manager for Blessing of the Fleet. She is always a keen worker for chamber of commerce programs and is always active in local community development programs.
Jill Carter
Jill has devoted 23 years as an emergency foster carer for children ranging from babies to teenagers, some staying up to six months. She has taught literacy, cleaned for Jindelara House, volunteered with the animal rescue organisation, collected and arranged for old glasses to be sent overseas, helps at the school canteen and is the Welfare Officer at the Mollymook Beach Women's Bowling Club.
