A field of 53 Mollymook Beachside Veteran golfers took to the course recently to play a single stableford event.
In a closely contested tussle, Shane Roche was the eventual winner scoring 21 points, in a four-way countback, while second place went to Colin Boardman, and third place was awarded to Ken Venables.
James Smith, who also scored a credible 21 points, missed out on a placing.
Nearest-to-the-pins were awarded to Bruce Anderson on the second, Bernie Sands, who went very close to a hole-in-one, on the sixth and Ken Venables on the ninth.
Balls were given out for scores down to 16 points on a count-back, while the two-ball wildcard was not won, so grows to 4 balls next week.
Golfers, next week March 15, will once again contest a single stableford.
