THE safe boating message appears to be getting results in the Ulladulla area.
Marine Rescue NSW reports that the Ulladulla unit was involved in four local rescues last month.
A spokesperson said the good result showed the "safe boating messages are cutting through".
Statewide, Marine Rescue volunteers were kept busy and the group's 46 units across NSW were involved in 478 rescues in February, assisting 1,150 boaters back to shore.
Marine Rescue NSW has seen an increase in demand for its service across the state with volunteers completing 52 percent more rescues in February 2023 than they did during the same month last year.
Marine Rescue NSW Deputy Commissioner Operations, Alex Barrell asks boating enthusiasts to ensure they are well prepared and to take it easy on the state's waterways with 39 percent of rescues during February caused by engine failure.
"Sadly many boaters are finishing their day on the water early and at the end of a tow line behind one of our rescue vessels," Deputy Commissioner Barrell said.
"Many of these rescues could have been avoided with some careful planning and better boat maintenance and preparation."
The simple advice is:
Logging On and Off with Marine Rescue via VHF Channel 16 or the Marine Rescue App...
Planning your trip and making sure boaters have enough fuel and some in reserve...
Ensuring vessels are serviced and the battery checked...
And wearing life jackets...
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.