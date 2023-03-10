Member for Gilmore Fiona Phillips says locals know our South Coast roads better than anyone.
Mrs Phillips, is also the Chair of the NSW Black Spot Consultative Panel, is now encouraging individuals to nominate a road for funding under the Australian Government Black Spot Program.
"I know that the safety of our local roads is a top priority for our NSW South Coast communities," said Fiona.
"I strongly encourage people to participate in the Black Spot Program and nominate any roads they believe need safety improvements," Fiona continued.
The Black Spot Program is allocated $110 million per year across Australia and targets road locations where crashes are occurring or are at a risk of occurring.
The program funds safety measures such as traffic signals, pedestrian crossings and roundabouts at locations where a number of serious crashes have occurred, or are at risk of occurring.
"Living regionally, I know how dangerous our roads can be. By funding safety measures the Black Spot Program has the potential to save lives and prevent serious injuries. Let's work together to make our roads safer for everyone," the Federal Member said .
"It's simple to apply for funding via the Black Spot Program. Just complete the two-page online form and send it to the NSW Black Spot Consultative Panel."
Nominations for Black Spot locations are invited from the NSW Government, our local councils, community groups and associations as well as individuals.
Projects submitted through the nomination process are the only ones eligible for Black Spot funding.
Nominations are considered annually by Black Spot Consultative Panels in each state, who recommend projects for approval to the relevant federal Minister.
Applying for Black Spot funding is as simple as filling in a form and submitting it to the NSW Black Spot Consultative Panel for consideration.
To nominate a local road for funding through the Black Spot Program or for more information, please visit: https://investment.infrastructure.gov.au/about/local-initiatives/black-spot-program/nominate.aspx
