Milton Ulladulla Times
Home/News/Local News

Illawarra Steelers' Harvey Noman Women's Premiership team

Updated March 10 2023 - 3:31pm, first published 2:02pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jillaroo and NSW Blues star Kezie Apps [middle] will make her Steelers this weekend. Picture supplied

STAR Milton Ulladulla Rugby League Club juniors Lily Rogan and Keele Browne will be the centres of attention tomorrow [Saturday March 11].

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Ulladulla news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.