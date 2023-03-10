STAR Milton Ulladulla Rugby League Club juniors Lily Rogan and Keele Browne will be the centres of attention tomorrow [Saturday March 11].
The dynamic pairing has been named in the centres for the Illawarra Steelers' Harvey Noman Women's Premiership side for tomorrow's match against the Bulldogs at Hammondville Oval, Moorebank.
Lily had been playing fullback but with the Emma Tonegato making her return she will slot back into the centres.
Coach Alicia-Kate Hawke has named a particularly strong side and has an interchange ace up her sleeve.
Jillaroo and NSW Blues star Kezie Apps will make her Steelers debut from the interchange bench this weekend against the Bulldogs.
In other rugby league news, four trial games will be played tomorrow [Saturday March 11] at Bill Andriske Oval
The Milton Rugby League Club is playing four trial games against Goulburn tomorrow.
Gates open 11.30am and there will be first grade at 4.30pm, reserve grade at 3pm, under 18s at 1.45pm and Ladies League Tag at 12.30pm for the fans to enjoy
