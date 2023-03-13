WAS I wrong to describe the whole situation with planning for educational facilities in the Ulladulla area as a debacle?
I was recently invited to sit in on a zoom meeting by two groups pushing for the expansion of Ulladulla High School.
Kevin Bartolo, who formed the Ulladulla Area Schools Expansion Action Group, and President of the Ulladulla High School's Parents and Citizens Association, Matt Knight, both felt it was important for someone from the Milton Ulladulla Times to sit in on the Zoom meeting - hence my invitation and acceptance.
The longer the meeting went on - the greater my frustration got and I couldn't help myself.
"Let's call this what it is - a debacle," I said and the others at the meeting pretty much all nodded their heads in agreement.
The meeting was attended by Labor candidate for the NSW Election Liza Butler, Moo Dath who was representing the Greens' candidate Amanda Findley and Federal Member for Gilmore Fiona Phillips.
Kevin, Matt, and myself [Damian McGill] logged on.
Independent candidate Nina Digiglio was invited but could not attend the meeting - nor could Liberal candidate Luke Sikora or sitting member Shelley Hancock.
Nina told Kevin, beforehand, she would support the community's preferred option.
Anyway, I just can't understand why we are still talking about the need for a bigger high school - this issue was raised years ago and a solution should have been built by now.
School students either starting at Ulladulla High or getting ready to enrol in this already full-to-the-brim school in the next few years should have had a new high school by now.
However, it's going to be a long, long process and I am not sure if a solution is in sight.
I also went on to whine about how long getting to a new high school is taking.
Those at the meeting said circumstances mean they have no other choice but to keep on fighting and keep on waiting.
Another greenfield site was mentioned at the meeting, but it's definitely not a quick fix as a mountain of studies would have to be carried out first.
Apart from whining, I was also a bit confused about the suitability of the Shoalhaven Anglican School [SAS] site which many people say should have been where a new Ulladulla High School was built.
The feeling at the meeting was that the SAS site in Croobyar Road is still an option but some major design work needs to be done and maybe the use of other nearby land introduced into the mix so that a new high school and Budawang School expansion can both fit on the site.
Both Kevin and Matt once again stressed they supported Budawang School getting a new place but felt the disused and still vacant Garside Road land in Mollymook, which is owned by the NSW Government, would have been a better option.
I wonder if I will ever see a new Ulladulla High School built?
I wonder if Matt's or Kevin's children will ever get to attend a bigger Ulladulla High?
It's not looking good.
