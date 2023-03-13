Milton Ulladulla Times
Home/News/Local News

School expansion plans for the Ulladulla area

By Damian McGill
Updated March 14 2023 - 7:57am, first published March 13 2023 - 11:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ulladulla High. Picture file

WAS I wrong to describe the whole situation with planning for educational facilities in the Ulladulla area as a debacle?

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Ulladulla news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.