Steelers climb to top of ladder with win over Bulldogs

Mitch Jennings
Mitch Jennings
Updated March 13 2023 - 9:31am, first published 9:30am
Illawarra sit top of the NSW Women's Premiership ladder. Picture by Wesley Lonergan

Illawarra sit alone atop of the NSW Women's Premiership rugby league ladder after a gritty 16-10 win over the Bulldogs on Saturday.

