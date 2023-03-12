SEEING the return of so many parts of the Sunday April 9 Ulladulla Blessing of the Fleet Festival should excite the community.
Two events, along with the return of the parade, are sure to create plenty of fun and laughs.
For the first time in three years, the festival will also see the return of the iconic greasy pole and tug-o-war.
The festival organisers have changed the time for the greasy pole and tug-o-war from the original program.
They will be held from 3pm along the Ulladulla Harbour Foreshore Area.
These competitions attract a huge crowd, as locals and visitors compete.
The greasy poles represent the crows-nest of the fishing trawlers, the tug-o-war represents hauling in the catch.
The three poles used for the greasy pole competition can be seen all year round on the foreshore of Ulladulla Harbour - it is so entrenched in Ulladulla's culture.
There will be loads to see and do, with activities around the Ulladulla Civic Centre and Ulladulla Wharf.
From 8.30am, there will be an Easter Egg hunt near the Marine Rescue building, from 9am there will be live music kicking off with Midnight Jukebox, These 4 and Max Music Collective, the Spindrift Saga, and Soul Tonic leading the crowd into the 6pm fireworks finale.
The Ulladulla Blessing of the Fleet Festival is a Rotary Club of Milton Ulladulla event.
Wharf Precinct
8.30am - 9am Easter Egg Hunt - between NSW Marine Rescue building and sea pool)
9am - All day produce and market stalls
9am - 10:15am Easter Service
1pm - 2.30pm Ceremony: Welcome to Country, Easter Service, Blessing of the Fleet
2pm - 3pm Seafood Cooking Demonstration - Phil Harte
3pm - 4pm The Spindrift Saga
4pm - 6pm Soul Tonic
6pm Fireworks Finale
Princes Highway
10.30am - 12pm Princess Parade (start Crescent St, Princes Hwy, South St, Burrill St Sth, finishing Riviera arcade car park)
2pm - 2.30pm Scottish Tattoo
Ulladulla Civic Centre Grounds
9am - All day: market stalls, food trucks, vintage cars, expos
9am - 9.40am Jacii Leigh
9.45am - 10:30am Midnight Jukebox
12:00pm - 2pm These 4
2.30pm - 4:00pm Elton Joel
4:00pm - 6pm Max Music Collective
Inside Civic Centre - KIDS ZONE
9am - 10.30pm disco, kids' activities, face painting
12pm - 4pm disco, kids' activities, face painting
1pm 'Everybody Dance Now' - performance
The Zone is closed 10.30am - 12pm during the parade
Harbour Foreshore Area
From 3pm Greasy Pole, Tug O War
